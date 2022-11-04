The Link Farm: 11.4.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

More Wildlife in Kyle. A possum wasn’t the only animal picked up by a spectator at Kyle Field on Saturday. Authorities are currently looking for someone who may have picked up a bat. Let’s leave the animal handling to professionals from now on, yes?

Awaiting their fate. Texas A&M Soccer is still waiting to find out if their season will continue. NCAA selections will be made Monday, Nov. 7.

NCAA selections will be made Monday, Nov. 7th.



Stay tuned.#GigEm | pic.twitter.com/kMDvoTwAUE — Texas A&M Soccer (@AggieSoccer) November 1, 2022

Hoops hoopla. Basketball season is officially here, as the men’s hoops team plays an exhibition game at 7 p.m. tonight against A&M-Kingsville at Reed Arena. The first regular season game is against Louisiana-Monroe at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Swimming sweep. Both the men's and women's swimming and diving teams hosted the Kentucky Wildcats this week, and both prevailed. The No. 22 women defeated No. 12 Kentucky 154-146, while the No. 14 men defeated Kentucky 177-111.

Volleyball falls. Aggie volley ball lost a midweek match to Alabama to fall to 12-11 (4-8 in the SEC). The Aggies go on the road this weekend to face the Auburn Tigers.

Aggie volley ball lost a midweek match to Alabama to fall to 12-11 (4-8 in the SEC). The Aggies go on the road this weekend to face the Auburn Tigers. We’re a golf school. Texas A&M women’s golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio was named the SEC Golfer of the Week for the first time in her career on Wednesday. The senior led the No. 5 Aggies to the East Lake Cup championship match and won the stroke-play individual title, going 2-under 70 against the high-level field. The individual championship was the second of the Madrid, Spain, native’s career.

