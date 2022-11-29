Texas A&M WR Chase Lane announces plans to transfer

Transfer portal season is in full swing, and the Aggies have lost another piece to it. Today, it’s redshirt junior WR Chase Lane.

BREAKING: Texas A&M WR Chase Lane tells me he will enter the Transfer Portal.



The 6’0 185 WR from Houston, TX will have 2 years left of eligibility entering the portal.



He held 15 offers out of high school including Oregon, Baylor and others.https://t.co/ZPK8x1YFPl pic.twitter.com/inX51QnB9u — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 29, 2022

Lane was a big part of the Aggies’ offensive success in 2020, catching 29 passes for 409 yards and 2 TDs. However, due to a combination of injury and diminished snaps, Lane saw his catches and yards decrease in each of the next two seasons, catching only seven passes for 76 yards in 2022.

This now six Aggie players who have transferred since Nov. 21, which includes DEs Donell Harris and Elijah Jeudy, LB Ish Harris, RB LJ Johnson and K Caden Davis. Davis is the only player in that group to have been a starter in 2022, but was replaced by Randy Bond following the loss to Appalachian State.

Lane actually hosted a weekly podcast this year titled “Pod of Aggieland,” and has always seemed like a great locker room guy. While he seemed to cede playing time to younger players like Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammed and Noah Thomas, his veteran presence will be missed.

He already has his undergraduate degree, and will remain at Texas A&M through the spring to complete his master’s degree. Gig ‘em and good luck, Chase.