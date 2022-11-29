The Link Farm: 11.29.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

That wasn’t very Rice. Texas A&M’s women’s basketball team lost at home to the Rice Owls 66-58, bringing their record to 4-2 on the season. The Aggies will look to bounce back Wednesday night in Lawrence against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Texas A&M’s women’s basketball team lost at home to the Rice Owls 66-58, bringing their record to 4-2 on the season. The Aggies will look to bounce back Wednesday night in Lawrence against the Kansas Jayhawks. Diving in Austin. Texas A&M’s men’s and women’s diving teams closed out the Texas Diving Invitational on Sunday. Alyssa Clairmont earned a top ten finish for the women on the platform while Takuto Endo and Rhett Hensley secured top ten finishes for the men on the platform. Next up the divers will link back up with the swimmers for action on January 4th in Auburn.

Texas A&M’s men’s and women’s diving teams closed out the Texas Diving Invitational on Sunday. Alyssa Clairmont earned a top ten finish for the women on the platform while Takuto Endo and Rhett Hensley secured top ten finishes for the men on the platform. Next up the divers will link back up with the swimmers for action on January 4th in Auburn. Bonfire rescheduled. While Texas A&M’s Student Bonfire is normally held before the final football game of the season, 2022’s rendition was postponed due to weather conditions. The new date has now been set as Jan. 21, 2023.

While Texas A&M’s Student Bonfire is normally held before the final football game of the season, 2022’s rendition was postponed due to weather conditions. The new date has now been set as Jan. 21, 2023. Two for PFF’s All-American Squad. Nik Constantinou and Antonio Johnson were both named to the second team of the Pro Football Focus All-America squad. Devon Achane received an honorable mention.

BTHO the offseason!