Aggies load up on SEC Weekly Honors following upset of No. 5 LSU

This past Saturday was undoubtedly the high point of Texas A&M’s 2022 season, upsetting No. 5 LSU 38-23 at Kyle Field. The offense in particular had a huge spike week, and they were rewarded by being featured prominently in the SEC Weekly Honors.

QB Conner Weigman: Freshman of the Week

Weigman was 12-of-18 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns and did not throw an interception (as he did not do all season). He also rushed seven times for a net of 21 yards picking up several crucial first downs.

RB Devon Achane: Offensive Player of the Week

If this was Achane’s last game in an A&M uniform (it likely was), what a way to go out. He was pivotal in the Ag’s upset of the Tigers, carrying the ball 38 TIMES for 215 yards and two touchdowns, making defenders miss or simply running through them on virtually every play.

S Demani Richardson: Defensive Player of the Week

Another player likely playing his last game in the maroon and white came up big. Richardson made eight tackles, but the big play of the day was his scoop and score that put A&M up for good in the third quarter. It was Richardson’s second TD this season.

While this game doesn’t change how bad this season was, it sure was a nice way to end it, and gives fans maybe just a glimmer of hope about 2023.