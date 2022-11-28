REPORT: Darrell Dickey out as Texas A&M OC

Texas A&M’s offense was an unmitigated disaster in 2022, finishing 101st in scoring and 95th in yards nationally. No matter how much head coach Jimbo Fisher proclaimed that the team simply needed to execute better, it felt inevitable that a change needed to (and was going to) be made, and that appears to be the case as TexAgs’ Billy Liucci is reporting that Offensive Coordinator Darrell Dickey has been relieved of his duties.

Darrell Dickey leaving Jimbo Fisher's A&M, which creates the OC opening we've been expecting. Fisher wasting little time. As for Dickey, he'll quickly land on his feet if he wants to. Great resume, great guy. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) November 28, 2022

Jimbo hired Dickey away from Memphis when he first came to College Station in 2018, but it has always been Jimbo’s offense, with Jimbo calling the plays. So this change only becomes meaningful if Fisher is willing to give the new OC the freedom to implement their own scheme. While we don’t know for sure that is the case, I feel like the A&M brass would not go through the trouble/expense of firing and hiring someone unless it bring with it a change in approach. Likewise, promising control over the offense is the only way A&M is going to lure anyone worth a darn to take this job.

I wrote an article last week outlining some of the potential candidates for the opening. Whether it’s one of these names or someone off the radar, I’d be surprised if an announcement isn’t made soon.