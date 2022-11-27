Texas A&M RB L.J. Johnson announces transfer

The transfer announcements continue to roll in following the conclusion of Texas A&M’s disappointing 5-7 season. But luckily for the Aggies, none of the departures so far have come from a starting player. The latest transfer comes from RS freshman running back L.J. Johnson.

BREAKING: Texas A&M RB LJ Johnson Jr. tells me he will enter the Transfer Portal.



The 5’10 210 RB from Cypress, TX was ranked as the No. 5 RB in the 2021 Class



He held a total of 40 offers including Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, and others.https://t.co/MtzIQdfei9 pic.twitter.com/KkpkV0mEbK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 27, 2022

After redshirting in 2021, Johnson was deployed primarily as a short yardage by at A&M in 2022, tallying 39 yards and scoring two touchdowns in 10 carries this season. Johnson appeared to cede primary backup duties to sophomore Amari Daniels and freshman Le’Veon Moss. While running back depth is thin for the Aggies in 2023 (assuming the departure of junior Devon Achane), Johnson was going to have a difficult time carving out a starting role, which is likely what led to his departure.

He is joined in the transfer portal this week by DE Donell Harris, DE Elijah Jeudy and LB Ish Harris. Similarly to Johnson, none of these players were expected to be starters in 2023.