Texas A&M freshman LB Ish Harris announces plans to transfer

This defensive transfer in a week for the Aggies

By Robert Behrens
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 Ole Miss at Texas A&amp;M Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas A&M’s season ended less than 24 hours ago, and as such, the inevitable list of transfers has begun. It began with DE Donell Harris on Monday, then DE Elijah Jeudy on Saturday night, and continues on Sunday with word that freshman LB Ish Harris will also transfer.

Harris, a three-star LB recruit from Pilot Point, TX, did not see game action in 2022 despite starting LBs Andre White and Edgerrin Cooper missing multiple games due to injury. However, with White and backup Chris Russell both being seniors, it does seem like he might have had a chance to compete for a starting LB spot (or at least crack the two deep) if he had stuck around.

While you never like to see players leaving the program, it’s relevant to point out that none of the three defenders who have announced their transfers recorded a tackle this season. At least so far, these transfers seem to fall into the run of the mill “players looking for playing time” bucket rather than the “sky is falling Jimbo has lost control of the program” variety.

