A&M DE Elijah Jeudy announces plans to transfer

We learned about one Texas A&M defensive linemen who plans to enter the transfer portal earlier this week (Donell Harris), and it seems we now have another. According to Hayes Fawcett, RS freshman DE Elijah Jeudy will also enter the portal.

Texas A&M EDGE Elijah Jeudy tells me he will enter the transfer portal.



The 6’5 285 EDGE from Philadelphia, PA was ranked as a Top 180 Recruit in the 2021 Class.



Held a total of 27 offers coming out of HS including Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, and others.https://t.co/yXBxrv0PUL pic.twitter.com/3onMXKJAUI — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 27, 2022

Jeudy redshirted in 2021 and appeared in only one game in 2022, recording no tackles. So suffice to say this is not a big loss from a production standpoint. Defensive line is the Aggies’ deepest position, and Jeudy appeared to have been surpassed on the depth chart by multiple true freshmen, so his departure should not be surprising, and also shouldn’t be any reason for alarm.

With the portal being such an integral part of the college football landscape, and with the Aggies playing so many true freshmen in 2022, this likely won’t be the last older player to look elsewhere for a path to playing time.