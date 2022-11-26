With upset of No. 5 LSU, Aggies end abysmal season with a rare moment of joy

Texas A&M’s season began with a sloppy, rain-delayed slog of a win over Sam Houston State, and only got more sloppy from there. It was enough to question just about everything about this program, but those are questions for another day. Because today we won, and today we celebrate.

We may not be going bowling, but we get to go to sleep winners tonight.

The Aggies outplayed No. 5 LSU en route to a 38-23 win that all but kills the Tigers’ College Football Playoff chances, as no three-loss team has ever been selected. It was a game where playing spoiler was the only thing the Aggies had left, but for both the players and fans alike, that was enough. We saw players like Devon Achane (hello 200 rushing yards) and Evan Stewart return from injury when they could have just as easily played it safe and protected themselves for more meaningful games (and seasons) ahead. We saw senior Demani Richardson score a defensive touchdown (his second of the season) in what is likely his final game at Kyle Field. Players finally seemed to finally have some bounces go their way, made plays when it mattered most, and got to celebrate a win over a rival in a year when there has been very little to celebrate.

Fans, likewise, were treated to by far the Aggies’ best performance of 2022, and were treated to at least one Saturday of pure unadulterated joy to close out the season. Today, there are no “yeah buts” as we celebrate this win. We took down a top five team, we stormed the field, and no matter how much badness this season contained, today we had fun. Not to sound self-serving, but it’s something this team and this fanbase deserved.

When the Aggies had every excuse to quit, they didn’t. That’s a credit to the players, to the coaches and everyone in that building. We may not be going bowling, but we get to go to sleep winners tonight.