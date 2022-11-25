The Link Farm: 11.25.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Student Bonfire postponed. Due to conditions at the burn site combined with a wet forecast, the annual off-campus Student Bonfire has been postponed, and a new burn date has not been determined. Sad stuff for all of the folks who pour so much of their time into this each year.

Kyle Field's namesake. Texas A&M Today did a nice feature on Edwin Jackson Kyle, who repurposed the land and purchased the banstand for the original football field where Kyle Field stands today. A great read for every Aggie fan.

Women's hoops W. Joni Taylor's squad resumed their winning ways this week, notching a 67-46 win over Texas State on Wednesday. They next take the court on Sunday for a home game against Rice.

Boss Schloss. Texas A&M baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle was recently named President of the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) for 2023.

Happy Black Friday and #BTHOlsu!