HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M vs. LSU game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Texas A&M Aggies (4-7, 1-6) vs. No. 5 LSU Tigers (9-2, 6-1)
- When: 6 p.m. Saturday, November 26
- Where: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
- Line*: A&M +10, over/under 47.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Streaming: Available on WatchESPN.com as well as the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required)
- TV: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George)
- Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network, SiriusXM 190
- Live Audio: 12th Man Mobile app
- Live Stats: Click Here
*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
