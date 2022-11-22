 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Link Farm: 11.22.22

All of the Aggie news we didn’t write about ourselves

By Jay Arnold
The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

  • Free Bird. After finishing 2022 with a 13-16 overall record and a 5-13 SEC record, Head Volleyball Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn was relieved of her duties. Kuhn led the Aggies to the 2019 NCAA regional semifinals.
  • Women’s Hoops take down Texas Southern. The Aggie Women’s Basketball team bounced back from a loss to Duke by defeating Texas Southern at home 67-54. Next up for Texas A&M is a meeting with the Texas State Bobcats tomorrow night at Reed Arena.
  • Art Adamson Invitational Podium. Both Texas A&M Men’s and Women’s swimming and diving saw success while hosting the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium. The women took 3rd place while the men topped the standings.
  • Myrtle Beach Invitational. Aggie Men’s Hoops struggled at the Myrtle Beach Invitational over the weekend. Texas A&M lost to both Murray State and Colorado but did manage to end the tournament with a win over Loyola (Chicago).

Just one more game remains in the 2022 college football season for Texas A&M.

