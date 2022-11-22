Aggie baseball finalizes non-conference schedule

If we’ve all learned anything this fall, it’s that we can’t wait until Texas A&M baseball is back. The Aggies released their conference schedule last month, and today announced they have finalized their nonconference slate.
Non-conference notables:
- The season begins Friday, Feb. 17 with a weekend series against Seattle University.
- The Aggies’ first real test should begin March 3-5 when they play in the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston against Louisville, Texas Tech and Michigan
- The Aggies host Texas on Tuesday, March 28
- A&M and Rice play a home-and-home in Houston on March 8 and in College Station on March 21
- A&M does not play a non-conference game outside of the Lone Star State and doesn’t leave Texas at all until March 24
Loading comments...