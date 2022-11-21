 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas A&M DL Donell Harris announces plans to enter the transfer portal

Appeared in only four games in his three years in College Station

By Robert Behrens
NCAA Football: New Mexico at Texas A&amp;M Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A Texas A&M player has announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal. But before you panic, this one seems like a pretty run of the mill case of portal due to lack of playing time. It appears third-year edge rusher Donell Harris is set to leave the program.

Harris actually medically retired prior to the start of the 2022 season, but recently received clearance to play. In his three years in College Station, he appeared in only four games, making three tackles. Unfortunately for Harris, defensive line has been one of the best-recruited positions for the Aggies, including arguably the best defensive line class of all time (ratings-wise) in 2022. Attrition along the line was always inevitable, and it was always likely to come from guys who have been there for a couple of years and aren’t seeing the field.

Once upon a time, Harris was one of the top members of the 2021 recruiting class, but then reclassified to the 2020 class and committed to Texas A&M in November 2019. He attended Gulliver Prep in Miami, FL, and was heavily recruited by both Florida and Miami, so it would not be surprising if they’re among his potential transfer destinations.

