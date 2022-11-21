First Glance: LSU Tigers

Name: Louisiana State University
Mascot: Tigers
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Year founded: 1860
Enrollment: 37,354
Conference: SEC
Head Coach: Brian Kelly
What You Need to Know:
- No. 6 LSU is 9-2 and 6-1 in SEC play. They’re currently on a five-game winning streak that included an upset of Alabama and they have already won the SEC West.
- Texas A&M is 4-7 and 1-6 in SEC play, and are currently on a six-game losing streak.
Betting Lines:
- Texas A&M is a 10-point underdog. Y’all remember what happened the last time the Ags were double-digit home dogs?
Historical Notes:
- LSU leads the all-time series over A&M 35-22 and is 8-2 against the Aggies since they joined the SEC. However, A&M is 2-2 against the Tigers under Jimbo Fisher.
- LSU has not won at Kyle Field since the Obama administration.
- Famous LSU alumni include Shaq, O’Dell Beckham Jr., Astros 3B Alex Bregman, ESPN’s Booger McFarland, rock band Better Than Ezra and “Old School” star James Carville).
What To Watch For:
- Playing spoiler. there’s only one thing the Aggies have left to play for, and that’s spite. Ruining LSU’s Playoff hopes would be a fun way to end an otherwise unenjoyable 2022 season.
- What happens after. With no bowl game on the horizon, that means there should be no waiting around to announce staff changes. Here’s hoping a week from now we’re hearing about some significant departures (and new additions) to this A&M staff, especially on the offensive side.
Media Blitz:
- Venue: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
- Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26
- TV: ESPN
- Read more about the Tigers on their SB Nation site And the Valley Shook (or ATVS).
Weather:
- Mostly sunny with a 24% chance of rain. High of 63, low of 46. A marked improvement over last week, to be sure.
