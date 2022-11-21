 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First Glance: LSU Tigers

(glares at Mike menacingly)

By Robert Behrens
/ new
NCAA Football: Florida State at Louisiana State Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Louisiana State University
Mascot: Tigers
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Year founded: 1860
Enrollment: 37,354
Conference: SEC
Head Coach: Brian Kelly

What You Need to Know:

  • No. 6 LSU is 9-2 and 6-1 in SEC play. They’re currently on a five-game winning streak that included an upset of Alabama and they have already won the SEC West.
  • Texas A&M is 4-7 and 1-6 in SEC play, and are currently on a six-game losing streak.

Betting Lines:

Historical Notes:

  • LSU leads the all-time series over A&M 35-22 and is 8-2 against the Aggies since they joined the SEC. However, A&M is 2-2 against the Tigers under Jimbo Fisher.
  • LSU has not won at Kyle Field since the Obama administration.
  • Y’all remember what happened the last time the Ags were double-digit home dogs?
  • Famous LSU alumni include Shaq, O’Dell Beckham Jr., Astros 3B Alex Bregman, ESPN’s Booger McFarland, rock band Better Than Ezra and “Old School” star James Carville).

What To Watch For:

  • Playing spoiler. there’s only one thing the Aggies have left to play for, and that’s spite. Ruining LSU’s Playoff hopes would be a fun way to end an otherwise unenjoyable 2022 season.
  • What happens after. With no bowl game on the horizon, that means there should be no waiting around to announce staff changes. Here’s hoping a week from now we’re hearing about some significant departures (and new additions) to this A&M staff, especially on the offensive side.

Media Blitz:

  • Venue: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
  • Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26
  • TV: ESPN
  • Read more about the Tigers on their SB Nation site And the Valley Shook (or ATVS).

Weather:

  • Mostly sunny with a 24% chance of rain. High of 63, low of 46. A marked improvement over last week, to be sure.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...