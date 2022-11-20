Aggies open as double-digit dogs to LSU

Texas A&M doesn’t have a lot to play for at this point beyond pride, but one thing the 4-7 Aggies can do is play spoiler. But they’ll likely have their hands full in doing so, as they open as 10-point* underdogs in the season finale against the LSU Tigers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

LSU (9-2, 6-1) has already locked up the SEC West and an appearance in the SEC Championship Game in Head Coach Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge. But at this point, Tiger fans are dreaming of the College Football Playoff (a very realistic scenario if they could beat A&M and then knock off Georgia). While LSU will get their conference title shot either way, the Aggies could derail any Playoff hopes by handing them a third loss at Kyle Field this Saturday.

Is it likely? No. Would it be hilarious? Heck yes.

