 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M vs. UMass is available via STREAMING ONLY

This one is tricky.

By Robert Behrens
/ new
Massachusetts v Temple Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Texas A&M Aggies (3-7, 1-6) vs. UMass Minutemen (1-9)

  • When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
  • Where: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
  • Line*: A&M -33.5; over/under 47.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
  • TV: N/A
  • Streaming: Available on www.watchespn.com or the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required). The direct link to the game is here. Note that this is NOT via ESPN+ (which is a separate standalone subscription service) I’m being told this game is also available to ESPN+ subscribers. The game is only available via streaming, but you still need to log into the ESPN (or ESPN+) app using your username and password from your live TV provider (be it cable/satellite or a live TV streaming service like YoutubeTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling, etc.).
  • Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 111/191
  • Live Audio: 12th Man Mobile app
  • Live Stats: Click Here

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...