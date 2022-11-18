HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M vs. UMass is available via STREAMING ONLY

Texas A&M Aggies (3-7, 1-6) vs. UMass Minutemen (1-9)
- When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
- Where: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
- Line*: A&M -33.5; over/under 47.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
- TV: N/A
-
Streaming: Available on www.watchespn.com or the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required). The direct link to the game is here.
Note that this is NOT via ESPN+ (which is a separate standalone subscription service)I’m being told this game is also available to ESPN+ subscribers. The game is only available via streaming, but you still need to log into the ESPN (or ESPN+) app using your username and password from your live TV provider (be it cable/satellite or a live TV streaming service like YoutubeTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling, etc.).
- Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 111/191
- Live Audio: 12th Man Mobile app
- Live Stats: Click Here
*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...