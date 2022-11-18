The Link Farm: 11.18.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Time to try different sports? Texas A&M Esports is in discussion to lease a new facility at Post Oak Mall. Perhaps this would be a branch of sports that Texas A&M could see more success in.
- First loss of the year. Joni Taylor’s squad suffered their first defeat of the season last night as they weren’t able to top Duke’s women’s basketball team at the famed Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Aggies will look to bounce back from the 71-52 loss when they return to Reed Arena on Sunday to take on Texas Southern.
- Volleyball Woes Continue. Texas A&M has unfortunately not been able to get any momentum going in conference play and find themselves at 4-12 in conference play after dropping Wednesday night’s meeting with LSU 3-1. The Aggies head to Columbia, Missouri this weekend to wrap up the regular season against Mizzou.
- Art Adams Invitational. Texas A&M began hosting the Art Adamson Invitational on Wednesday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The men’s swimming and diving team sat first after day one while the women’s swimming and diving team sat third. The meet wraps up today and can be followed along at DiveMeets.
