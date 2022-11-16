Arnold Against The Spread: Week 12

After an absolutely miserable gambling season, we have now rattled off two straight weeks above .500. There isn’t much time left to get above .500 on the season with a current record of 31-38 after Week 11 but if we can keep stringing together positive weeks, there is definitely a chance. Once more we look at the odd and lines according to DraftKings Sportsbook* and attempt to pick some winners. No matter how well we do this blog will never consitute financial advice.

SMU +3.5 at Tulane

Tulane has been the darling of the public all year and for good reason. Willie Fritz’s team should great fight against UCF last week but the Knights were able to come out on top. This week they draw an SMU squad that I think is a bit underrated. Tanner Mordecai and company are capable of putting up huge offensive numbers and have been competitive in every contest with the exception of a blowout loss to UCF. This includes the Mustangs coming within a score of current #4 TCU. I’m not sure who comes out on top Thursday night in New Orleans but I think the Mustangs at least keep it within a field goal.

TCU -2.5 at Baylor

Time and time again we have expected the Horned Frogs undefeated run to come to an end and time and time again TCU has managed to keep winning. Baylor would love to dash the playoff hopes of Sonny Dykes’ squad but I don’t see it happening. I like TCU by a touchdown in Waco.

Texas at Kansas +9

The Longhorns were favored against TCU in Austin last week but were unable to get the offense going at all against the Horned Frogs. This week they head to Lawrence in a bit of a revenge game to take on the Jayhawks. Kansas will look to win two in a row against the Horns and while I don’t think they will be able to, rumor is Jalon Daniels may be back for the Jayhawks this week - that will be enough for Kansas to keep it within 9 points.

Kansas State at West Virginia +7.5

I understand that West Virginia has had their struggles this year and there is a bit of uncertainty around the program after AD Shane Lyons was let go but the Mountaineers have been very good at home all year including their first ever win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12 just last week. I don’t know that they pull off another big upset against Kansas State, but I think West Virginia keeps it within a touchdown.

Georgia -22.5 at Kentucky

I don’t normally like taking big spreads like this with a team on the road but Kentucky just lost a contest to Vanderbilt and Georgia absolutely appears to be in national championship form once again. I think the Bulldogs waltz into Lexington and have their back ups in for the majority of the second half. I love Georgia -22.5.

Iowa at Minnesota Under 32.5

I’ve gotten away from betting Iowa unders after they lost to Ohio State by quite a bit but I absolutely had to take this one given how low the under is. Iowa’s offense has actually improved these past few weeks but both of these teams rely on defensive football and I’m expecting this one to be a good, old-fashioned rock fight and I can’t wait. I love everything about this contest - a fantastic rivalry trophy, fullbacks, and hard-nosed defense. The only thing it’s missing is snow. Take the under and love the under.

Upset Special of the Week: Boise State at Wyoming +450

This has more to do with the +450 value on what I think is an underrated Wyoming squad than anything. When The Broncos head to Laramie to take on the Cowboys, it will be for control of the Mountain division of the Mountain West. Should Wyoming pull off the upset, the Cowboys would wrest control of the division from Boise State. If the Broncos win, they will have clinched another conference championship appearance. If Wyoming is going to pull off the upset, they will need another stellar defensive performance.

What are your locks for Week 12? Let us know in the comments.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.