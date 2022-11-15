The Link Farm: 11.15.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Congraduations. Texas A&M Athletics registered an 86% Graduation Success Rate (GSR), breaking the Aggies’ previous record set last year. The record-breaking mark was led by men’s swimming & diving, women’s golf, women’s tennis, softball and volleyball which all posted perfect GSRs. Men’s golf, women’s basketball, soccer, women’s swimming & diving and equestrian all turned in GSRs of 85% or higher.

The Joni Taylor era has started off on a winning note, with dominating wins over A&M-Corpus and Army. Things get significantly more challenging this weekend, as the Aggies play at Duke on Thursday. Palpable Buzz. We already wrote about this on Monday, but it’s worth reiterating that Texas A&M Men’s Basketball is ranked for the first time in the Buzz Williams era (No. 24 in the latest AP Top 25 poll). Let’s hope they can keep maintain their strong start at the Myrtle Beach Invitational this weekend.

Building Champions. Yes, we are the champions of building. Last week, the Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents approved adding $94 million to its capital plan for athletics facilities renovations and projects, which include $60 million for renovations to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, $25 million for renovations to the West Campus Player Development Center and Ellis Field, and $9 million for an outdoor competition throws and warmup track project. The projects were approved in open session and Thursday’s approval is the first step in making the projects come to fruition.

