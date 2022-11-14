Time, TV Network set for Texas A&M’s season finale vs. LSU

This season sucks and life is pointless, but Texas A&M has one last chance to give us just a glimmer of joy before the season draws to a merciful conclusion. They’ll take in the LSU Tigers in the final game of the 2022 season at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

LSU has already won the SEC West and is heading to Atlanta, but they likely have a Playoff berth on their mind. If A&M could pull off a miracle win, you could derail those dreams. Is it likely? It definitely isn’t. But it would be fun, and college football should be fun.