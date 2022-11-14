Aggies a huge favorite over UMass

Texas A&M football is 3-7 in a disastrous season, but is still a massive favorite over 1-9 UMass. In fact, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ags are favored* by 33.5 points.

Even the most pessimistic A&M fans realize this is a game A&M wins (my goodness if they don’t...), but that’s a massive point spread for a team that has only scored more than 28 points once this season (31 in the season-opening win over Sam Houston). But then, UMass is 1-9 and has never beaten a Power 5 team so (shrugs).

Saturday’s game kicks off at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

