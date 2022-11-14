Aggies crack AP Top 25

Longtime basketball school Texas A&M is finally seeing the fruits of it’s labor, as the Aggies entered the AP Top 25 for the first time in the Buzz Williams era. A&M (2-0) is ranked No. 24 in the most recent rankings released on Monday.

POLL ALERT: North Carolina and Gonzaga are 1-2 in the first regular-season men's basketball AP Top 25. Texas A&M and UConn are in.



The Aggies are 2-0 on the young season, beating Louisiana-Monroe by 33 and Abilene Christian by 19. This weekend, they’ll travel to South Carolina for the Myrtle Beach Invitational. They’ll play Murray State at 3 p.m. Thursday and either Colorado or UMass on Friday. They field also includes Boise State, UNC-Charlotte, Loyola and Tulsa.