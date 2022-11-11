Trench War/Fare: Week 11

It’s been an incredibly trying time for Texas A&M with a five game losing string putting the Aggies at 3-6 going into the final three games of the season. If Jimbo Fisher’s squad is going to reach bowl eligibility, they will need to win out starting this week against Auburn. The Tigers have had struggles of their own in 2022 but let’s talk about what Texas A&M needs to do in order to secure a road win on the Plains.

Offensive Line

I actually think Texas A&M’s offensive line has taken some big steps forward over the past two weeks. Even with Mark Nabou (who I thought did very well in his first start) subbing in at left guard this week, the offensive line performed excellently in the first half. The second half wasn’t as good but even then the two sacks for Florida didn’t come till late in the game. Conner Weigman will be back under center when Texas A&M heads to Auburn which should help both the passing game and the run game as Haynes King was very clearly not at 100% against Florida. In Auburn, Texas A&M draws a team that has allowed 191 yards per game on the ground. The Aggies should look to establish the rushing attack with Devon Achane early and often which should help Weigman in the passing game. If the last two weeks have indicated anything - it’s that the offense will be forced to keep up with the opposition as the defense has struggled to keep opponents contained.

Defensive Line

The good news for Texas A&M’s defense is that they sit at the top of the conference in passing yards allowed per game. The bad news? The Aggies are now dead last in rushing yards allowed per game and are the only team in the SEC allowing over 200 yards rushing per contest. Texas A&M allowed 291 yards to Florida this past Saturday and allowed Gator QB Anthony Richardson to run for two scores. Things will not get easier for Texas A&M as they take on an Auburn offense who seems to have found a spark under Interim Head Coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. The Aggies will face a dual-threat QB once more as Auburn’s Robby Ashford ran for 108 yards and two scores last week against Mississippi State. Auburn’s offensive line has been inconsistent this season but Texas A&M must do a better job of both shedding blocks up front and fitting gaps from the linebacker spot if they hope to slow down Ashford and talented Auburn running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. It will undoubtedly be a tall task for this young defensive line but if Texas A&M can slow down the rushing tack even slightly more than they’ve done the last two weeks, Weigman and the offense should be able to score on the Tigers. Hopefully DJ Durkin also employs a spy in the pasing game because if not, Robby Ashford is liable to escape from the pocket and do serious damage to the Aggie defense.

Fare

Texas A&M football has essentially been one endless hangover since the beginning of October and on into November. In my barbecue travels, I have not experienced a single hangover cure better than the Swamp Fries at Joseph’s Riverport Barbecue way out east in Jefferson, TX. Seasoned and topped with bacon, chopped brisket, cheese, and jalapenos - these fries are the absolute perfect hangover cure and thus I am invoking them in order to bust Aggie football’s current slump. If you ever get out to far East Texas by Caddo Lake, make sure to stop in at Joseph’s yourself.

What are you cooking up to help the Aggies bust their slump this weekend?