The Link Farm: 11.11.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Seven for ‘23. Texas A&M Soccer announced their seven signees for the 2023 class. Of the seven signees, six are from the Lone Star State. Texas A&M Soccer takes on Texas in the NCAA tournament in Austin at 5:00pm this evening.

Texas A&M Soccer announced their seven signees for the 2023 class. Of the seven signees, six are from the Lone Star State. Texas A&M Soccer takes on Texas in the NCAA tournament in Austin at 5:00pm this evening. Starting off strong. Texas A&M’s Women’s Basketball got their season started off on the right foot, beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 69-45 in Joni Taylor’s first contest as Head Coach.

Texas A&M’s Women’s Basketball got their season started off on the right foot, beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 69-45 in Joni Taylor’s first contest as Head Coach. Men’s Golf Signs Three. Texas A&M’s Men’s Golf Team announced three signees for the 2023 recruiting class on Thursday. Jake Maggert, Aaron Pounds, and Jack Usner all played for The Woodlands Christian Academy where they won back-to-back state championships.

Texas A&M’s Men’s Golf Team announced three signees for the 2023 recruiting class on Thursday. Jake Maggert, Aaron Pounds, and Jack Usner all played for The Woodlands Christian Academy where they won back-to-back state championships. Top Five Action. Texas A&M football isn’t the only team headed to the Plains this weekend. The 5th-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team heads to Auburn to take on the 4th-ranked Tigers. The Aggies fell to another ranked squad at Georgia last time out.

#BTHOauburn