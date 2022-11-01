First Glance: Florida Gators

What You Need to Know:
- The Florida Gators are 4-4 and 1-4 in SEC play after getting demolished by Georgia last weekend.
- Texas A&M is 3-5 and 1-4 in SEC play after another frustratingly close loss, this time at the hands of Ole Miss.
Betting Lines:
- Texas A&M is a three-point favorite, which basically means these are very even teams and they’re giving A&M the nod thanks to homefield advantage.
Historical Notes:
- A&M leads the all time series against the Gators 3-2, and leads 2-1 since they joined the SEC. Florida’s only conference win over the Aggies was in A&M’s very first SEC game in 2012.
- Thanks to SEC scheduling weirdness (made even weirder by a COVID-19 season), this is the third time Florida has visited Kyle Field, while Tennessee and Kentucky have only been here once and Georgia has never been at all.
- Famous Florida alumni include Steve Spurrier, sports reporter Erin Andrews, politician Marco Rubio, actor Faye Dunaway. SNL alum Darrell Hammond and Tim Taylor nemesis Bob Vila.
What To Watch For:
- Skid stopper. The Aggies have lost four straight, while the Gators have lost two in a row. Both teams could really use a win to try and salvage their season.
- QB battle. RS sophomore QB Anthony Richardson has shown flashes of greatness for the Gators at times, but consistency has been an issue. Texas A&M freshman QB Conner Weigman only has one full game under his belt, but certainly showed what made him one of the top-rated passers in the 2022 recruiting class. Whoever plays better has a great chance at winning this game.
Media Blitz:
- Venue: Kyle Field (College Station, TX), remember home games?
- Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
- TV: ESPN
- Read the latest on the Gators on their SB Nation team site, Alligator Army.
Weather:
- Cloudy with a 44% chance of rain. High of 79, low of 64.
