First Glance: Florida Gators

Someone gets to end their losing streak

By Robert Behrens
NCAA Football: Alabama at Florida Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What You Need to Know:

  • The Florida Gators are 4-4 and 1-4 in SEC play after getting demolished by Georgia last weekend.
  • Texas A&M is 3-5 and 1-4 in SEC play after another frustratingly close loss, this time at the hands of Ole Miss.

Betting Lines:

  • Texas A&M is a three-point favorite, which basically means these are very even teams and they’re giving A&M the nod thanks to homefield advantage.

Historical Notes:

  • A&M leads the all time series against the Gators 3-2, and leads 2-1 since they joined the SEC. Florida’s only conference win over the Aggies was in A&M’s very first SEC game in 2012.
  • Thanks to SEC scheduling weirdness (made even weirder by a COVID-19 season), this is the third time Florida has visited Kyle Field, while Tennessee and Kentucky have only been here once and Georgia has never been at all.
  • Famous Florida alumni include Steve Spurrier, sports reporter Erin Andrews, politician Marco Rubio, actor Faye Dunaway. SNL alum Darrell Hammond and Tim Taylor nemesis Bob Vila.

What To Watch For:

  • Skid stopper. The Aggies have lost four straight, while the Gators have lost two in a row. Both teams could really use a win to try and salvage their season.
  • QB battle. RS sophomore QB Anthony Richardson has shown flashes of greatness for the Gators at times, but consistency has been an issue. Texas A&M freshman QB Conner Weigman only has one full game under his belt, but certainly showed what made him one of the top-rated passers in the 2022 recruiting class. Whoever plays better has a great chance at winning this game.

Media Blitz:

  • Venue: Kyle Field (College Station, TX), remember home games?
  • Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
  • TV: ESPN
  • Read the latest on the Gators on their SB Nation team site, Alligator Army.

Weather:

  • Cloudy with a 44% chance of rain. High of 79, low of 64.

