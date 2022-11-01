The Link Farm: 11.1.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Playing Possum. Texas A&M fan Greg Bludau removed a possum from Kyle Field prior to Texas A&M’s meeting with Ole Miss.

All-SEC Honors. Three Texas A&M soccer players earned All-SEC this season. Maile Hayes was All-SEC First Team as a forward, Mia Pante earned All-SEC Second Team at Midfield, and Carolyn Calzada (our most notable Calzada) was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team.

Three Texas A&M soccer players earned All-SEC this season. Maile Hayes was All-SEC First Team as a forward, Mia Pante earned All-SEC Second Team at Midfield, and Carolyn Calzada (our most notable Calzada) was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team. Out Early. Unfortunately for Aggie Soccer, they were eliminated after losing to Mississippi State in the SEC tournament. They will now wait for the NCAA Tournament selection to see if their season is over. The selection show is Nov. 7.

Unfortunately for Aggie Soccer, they were eliminated after losing to Mississippi State in the SEC tournament. They will now wait for the NCAA Tournament selection to see if their season is over. The selection show is Nov. 7. Road Warriors. Texas A&M Volleyball managed a big road victory in Columbia, SC on Friday knocking off the Gamecocks. After a rough stretch for the squad in conference play, the Aggies have won two of their last three and will try to keep that momentum up against Alabama on Wednesday night at Reed Arena.

#BTHOflorida, please?