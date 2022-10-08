POST-GAME THOUGHTS: A&M LOSES TO #1 ALABAMA 24-20

Let’s talk about that last call. With 3 seconds left after a PI in the endzone, the call is for Hayne to drop back with one option—an out to Evan Stewart in the corner of the end zone.

No options other than that, our star RB is not even looked at as an option. Hell I would have taken an option play over that one.

I don't like that call.

Your Fightin Texas Aggies lose a close one to Alabama 24-20. The game was there to be had. Despite the injuries and our entire left side of the line missing/reshuffled...Alabama did their best to hand the game to us, but we just couldn't get it done. Let's break it down.

HAYNES

Haynes finished the day 25/46 for 253 yards with 2 TDs and 1 INT. Haynes had as good of a day as we, right now, know he is capable of having. He wasn't perfect. The Interception was a bad one. But he made plays when we needed him to. We just couldn't put him in a position to make the last one. Is he the answer to this offense’s issues? Not sure.

YOUNGSTERS

This game was taken over by freshman Evan Stewart, Chris Marshall, the entire front four of the defensive line, and sophomores Fadil Diggs and Moose Muhammad. These kids were the reason we were in this game in the first place. That can be taken as good news. The best players on this team are underclassmen.

This team is so damn close.

SHOOTING OURSELVES IN THE FOOT

A few mistakes.

Denver Harris has an INT hit him in the chest and follows it up with a holding penalty

12 men on the field on a punt which handed the ball back to them

Moose missing a wide-open catch

Two false starts on fourth down led to a pretty tough field goal.

Jimbo talks about execution but again as I said last week execution is turning into a macro issue, not a micro one.

HIRING AN OC

We need one man. We need one.

TURNOVERS

We forced turnovers. It was something we struggled with last year but we did it this time and we converted on those turnovers. Not as much as we needed to but we did it. Those turnovers were forced and happened as a result of good technique. Good for the defense.

WHERE ARE WE

This one hurts. I don't know how good this team is because we continue to get in our own way. Maybe that in and of itself is a good indicator. We can be so good. Like I can see it. I can absolutely see the potential in this team. But I don't know if today was a step forward or a step back or just right back to the status quo. I don't know where this team is and I hope we have a better perspective on it after the break. 3-3 isn't where any of us wanted to be or hoped we’d be but it’s where we are.

That’s all I have. This one hurts.

BTHO those BASTARDS from south carolina.