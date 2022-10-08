HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M at Alabama game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Texas A&M Aggies (3-2) at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0)
- When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
- Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, AL)
- Line*: Alabama by 24; over/under 51 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
- TV: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jenny Dell)
- Streaming: Available via CBS Sports (cable or streaming login credentials required) or via Paramount+
- Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 191
- Live Audio: 12th Man Mobile app
- Live Stats: Click Here
*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
