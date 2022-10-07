REPORT: Alabama QB Bryce Young will not play vs. Texas A&M

Word spread on Thursday that Texas A&M QB Max Johnson will be out this weekend (and likely longer with an injury to his hand, and reports now indicate that Alabama will also be without their starting QB Bryce Young after he injured his shoulder in last week’s game against Arkansas.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (sprained AC joint shoulder) is expected to miss Saturday's game against Texas A&M as a precautionary measure after getting hurt against Arkansas, per a college football source @PFN365 #RollTide — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 7, 2022

This comes after a week of speculation, including reports that Young was “day-to-day” and would be a “game time decision.” Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and unsurprisingly, a central piece to Alabama’s offense. In his absence, they Tide will turn to Jalen Milroe, a redshirt freshman from Katy, TX who is known more for his feet than his arm. But given A&M’s struggles against the run so far this season, he may still pose some problems for this Aggie defense.

For A&M, they will once again return to redshirt sophomore Haynes King, who began the season as the starter before being benched following the loss to Appalachian State. King is more mobile than Max Johnson, but has also shown a proclivity to turn the ball over, with two turnovers in each of the three games he’s played. If he once again struggles, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that we see Jimbo Fisher turn to five star freshman Conner Weigman to try and ignite a stagnant A&M offense.