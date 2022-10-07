Texas A&M adds Texas State to 2027 football schedule

We have absolutely no idea what the SEC schedule will look like for Texas A&M in 2027, with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma likely to throw the existing scheduling model out the window. But it does seem like A&M’s non-conference schedule may now be fully formed, as FBschedules.com reported on Friday that the Aggies have added Texas State to their list of opponents.

A copy of the football game agreement with Texas A&M University was obtained from Texas State University via a state of Texas Public Information Act request. The contract was executed on Sept. 10, 2021. Texas A&M will host Texas State at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The Aggies will pay the Bobcats a $1.4 million guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

With the addition of the Bobcats, the Ags’ non-conference schedule is as follows:

Texas State Bobcats (Saturday, Sept. 4)

Arizona State Sun Devils (Saturday, Sept. 11)

New Mexico Lobos (Saturday, Sept. 18)

Arkansas State Red Wolves (date TBD)

If the SEC goes to a nine-game conference schedule when the Longhorns and Sooners come on board, I’d expect the Arkansas State game to get canceled (which is likely why it does not yet have a confirmed date). If they stick to an eight-game conference model, the Arkansas State game would almost certainly be a November game.

The Aggies are 3-0 against Texas State all time, and have never played them outside of College Station. The most recent meeting was a 41-7 A&M win to begin the 2019 season.