The Link Farm: 10.7.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

We’re a golf school now. The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team finished off a record-setting victory at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday at the University of Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club. The Aggies overpowered the field with a 20-stroke margin of victory, which was the largest in the history of the tournament by seven shots. The victory was the second of the year for the Aggies, who also grabbed the win at the season-opening Badger Invitational.

Soccer ends SEC losing streak. While A&M soccer does not yet have an SEC win, they did mage a 2-2 draw with LSU on Thursday after opening conference play with four straight losses. Their season continues on Sunday at No. 20 Ole Miss.

Equestrian begins their SEC slate. The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team steps into Southeastern Conference action, hosting No. 10 South Carolina at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Center. Texas A&M leads the all-time series with South Carolina 21-9, taking the last six meetings.

HEEDing the call for diversity. Texas A&M University has been named a recipient of the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. The University has garnered this honor for the past four years. The HEED award is the only national honor recognizing U.S. and Canadian colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. In 2022, 103 institutions received the HEED Award.

