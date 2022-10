ALL CAPS PREVIEW-ALABAMA

MUCH HAS BEEN MADE OF JIMBOS EGO OVER THE PAST FEW WEEKS. HELL I WROTE LIKE 1200 WORDS ON IT NOT EVEN 24 HOURS AFTER THE DADGUM GAME ENDED. JIMBOS EGO MAKES HIM STUBBORN, UNABLE TO LISTEN TO FEEDBACK, UNABLE TO SEE WHATS IN FRONT OF HIM ETC ETC ETC

EGO IS OFTEN CONSTRUED AS A BAD THING. AND IN A LOT OF CASES IT IS. BUT WITH THE CHALLENGE WE HAVE UP AHEAD OF US AND WITH WHAT THE SEASON HAS BEEN UP UNTIL NOW THERE’S REALLY ONLY ONE THING THAT CAN GET US THE WIN THIS WEEKEND AND MOVE US FORWARD.

EGO.

EGO IS WHAT GOT US THE WIN AGAINST BAMA LAST YEAR. IT WAS EGO THAT MADE JIMBO SAY GUESS WHAT MFERS IVE GOT SOME TRICKS UP MY SLEEVE AND I CAN CALL THE SHIT OUT OF AN OFFENSE WHEN I PUT MY MIND TO IT. IT WAS EGO THAT MADE ZACH CALZADA GO FROM WALKING OFF THE FIELD DAZED AFTER A LOSS TO MISS ST TO LIGHTING IT UP IN THE FIRST Q.

EGO ISNT A BAD THING. WHEN EGO IS CHANNELED CORRECTLY ITS THE EXACT SAME DAMN THING AS HEART, MOXIE, CONFIDENCE AND HAVING THAT DAMN DAWG IN YOU.

IT’S TIME TO CHANNEL THAT EGO. IT’S TIME TO REACH DEEP INSIDE AND SHOW EVERY SINGLE PERSON WATCHING THAT GAME ON SATURDAY NIGHT WHO THE HELL YOU ARE.

THIS IS AN EGO GAME FOR THE ENTIRE TEAM. WHO ARE YOU? WHO ARE YOU REALLY? ARE YOU WHAT YOU’VE PUT ON THE FIELD OR ARE YOU MORE THAN THAT? ARE YOU TIRED OF PEOPLE SHITTING ON YOU?

THEN GO OUT THERE AND SHOW IT. AND THAT GOES 10 FOLD FOR JIMBO FISHER.

I HAVE SAID FOR THE PAST FEW YEARS THAT JIMBO NEEDS TO BE A LITTLE ON EDGE, A LITTLE NERVOUS, A LITTLE BIT CHIP ON SHOULDERISH TO BE THE GUY WE WANT HIM TO BE. HE NEEDS TO HAVE THAT EGO CHALLENGED FOR IT TO REALLY RISE UP AND FOR HIM TO BE THE COACH WE ALL WANT AND NEED HIM TO BE.

THERE’S NO BETTER OPPORTUNITY THAN THIS DAMN WEEKEND. JIMBO IT’S TIME TO SHOW US SOMETHING. YOU WANT RESPECT? GO OUT AND FUCKING EARN IT.

THIS TEAM IS TALENTED. NO ONE CAN DENY THAT. AND AT SOME POINT THEY’LL GET TIRED OF UNDERPERFORMING. YOU KNOW WHAT PART OF YOU GETS TIRED OF UNDERPERFORMING?

YOUR EGO.

THIS IS AN EGO GAME. GO OUT THERE AND PROVE SOMETHING. GO OUT THERE AND PROVE THAT YOU ARE WHO YOU SAY YOU ARE.

TIME TO

BEAT THE

EVERLIVING

EVERLOVING

COMPOUND

COMPLEX

FIGHTIN TEXAS AGGIE CLASS OF 2001 HELL OUTTA

alabama