Reports indicate Max Johnson will be out for a while

As soon as Max Johnson left last Saturday’s game with a hand injury, his prognosis for the Alabama game looked bleak. But if these reports are true, Texas A&M will be without him for much longer.

I am told Texas A&M QB, Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand. Sadly, he might be done for the the season - at the least the foreseeable future. — Ian Fitzsimmons (@Ianfitzespn) October 6, 2022

This stinks for Johnson, who - while his stats may not be eye-popping - was a stabilizing force for an A&M offense still trying to find consistency.

The Aggies will now turn to redshirt sophomore Haynes King to try and right the ship as A&M tries to upset No. 1 Alabama for the second year in a row. If King is unsuccessful, either this week or in coming weeks, we may soon see what five star freshman Conner Weigman can do in this offense.