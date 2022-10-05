Arnold Against The Spread: Week 6

It was another fantastic week of college football in Week 5 but sadly we only hit the .500 mark for our picks, bringing us to 12-18 on the year. At the half way point of the season, we really need to start hitting on some bets if we are going to finish in the positive. Let’s dive into the lines this week and see if we can’t get hot. All odds and lines are according to DraftKings Sportsbook*. Please always remember that this blog does not constitute financial advice.

UNLV (+7) at San Jose State

Both UNLV and San Jose State are off to somewhat surprisingly hot starts in the Mountain West. The Rebels are 4-1 with their only loss coming against PAC-12 opponent Cal. The Spartans are 3-1 with their sole loss coming against SEC opponent Auburn. With the West division of the conference very much down after Fresno State lost Jake Haener to injury, it may end up being a fight for the divisional crown. I think UNLV keeps this one within a touchdown on the road in the Bay Area. Rebels +7 is my pick for this Friday night clash.

TCU at Kansas (Over 68)

What a turnaround for both of these teams in 2022. The Jayhawks are ranked for the first time since 2009 and the Horned Frogs may just be the new Big 12 favorites after thrashing Oklahoma last week. While Kansas barely squeaked by Iowa State last week in a bit of a defensive battle, I’d expect a return to offensive form against TCU. As for the Horned Frogs, there is no doubt Sonny Dykes will be looking to score a lot. What does this mean? A recipe for a whole lot of points being scored in College GameDay’s first every trip to Lawrence. Take the over at 68.

Tennessee at LSU (+3)

It is unforgiveable that Tennessee and LSU were shoehorned into the 11AM slot in a game that absolutely should have been a night kick in Death Valley but here we are. I like the Volunteers a lot this year and given Georgia’s recent vulnerability, perhaps Tennessee has a shot to take the East this year. With that being said, this is still LSU in Death Valley. Going into Baton Rouge and beating the Tigers will always be a difficult task and I expect this one to be close. LSU +3 is my pick here.

Auburn at Georgia (Over 49)

The spread on this one is 30 in favor of Georgia. I know the Auburn offense hasn’t been exactly spectacular, but I think they can get to ten points. I’m expecting Georgia to supply the other 39 and some change on their own. Hammer the over in this one and don’t be surprised if Georgia does it on their own in Athens in spite of their recent struggles.

East Carolina at Tulane (Under 56)

The Pirates and the Green Wave are meeting in New Orleans this weekend for a contest that could have big time American Athletic Conference implications. In spite of a bad loss to Navy, I do still think this ECU squad is capable of making some noise. Across from them is a Tulane team that is riding a huge wave of momentum after a major win over Houston last week. Just once this season have Tulane allowed more than 21 points in regulation. That strong defense has me taking the under here.

North Carolina at Miami (Over 66)

This one feels like a no brainer here. The Miami secondary was exposed against Middle Tennessee State while the North Carolina defense has struggled to stop anyone all season. I won’t be surprised if both teams end up in the 50s here so hammer the over.

Upset Special of the Week: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (+650)

Y’all know the drill here. This is where we sprinkle a little extra moneyline if we have it leftover and while this may be the most ridiculous Upset Special pick yet, I have a strong gut feeling that a much improved Vanderbilt squad is going to make things difficult for Ole Miss in Nashville. The Rebels are coming off a tough, tough win over Kentucky and might be a little battered and bruised for this visit to the Commodores. I love the value on Vanderbilt here given, especialy with the ‘Dores coming off a bye week at home.

