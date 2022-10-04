Texas A&M baseball releases SEC schedule

If you’re wanting a distraction from football for a bit you’re in luck. Texas A&M baseball, fresh off their 2022 College World Series run, released their 2023 conference schedule on Tuesday.

Schedule notables:

The conference slate starts off with a bang, with a home series with LSU, a road trip to 2022 regular season juggernaut and defending SEC Champion Tennessee followed by a home series against defending national champion Ole Miss

The three SEC teams the Aggies will not face are Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt

The Aggies return a lot of production, and Jim Schlossnagle’s continued success on the recruiting trail (as well as his ability to keep this staff intact over the offseason), likely means high expectations for this A&M baseball team. Let’s hope in this sport those expectations are well-founded.