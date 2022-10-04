The Link Farm: 10.4.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Today is Texas A&M’s 146th birthday! The Agricultural & Mechanical College of Texas opened its doors and became the first public institution of higher education in Texas on this day in 1876, Back in the win column. Texas A&M Soccer ended their recent four-game skid with a win over Rice at home in College Station. Next up for the Aggies is a home game against LSU on Thursday night where they’ll try to notch their first conference win of the season.

The big offensive lineman out of Australia announced he had surgery following the Mississippi State game. He was splitting time with Aki Ogunbiyi at the left guard position this season. Here’s hoping for a swift and complete recovery. 4th after 1. Second-ranked Aggie Women’s Golf are sitting in fourth place after one round at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. Round 2 will be shown on the Golf Channel from 3:30-6:30 and live stats are available at golfstat.com.

Will October lead to a change in Aggie football fortunes after a spotty September?