Time, TV Network set for Texas A&M at Auburn

Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4) may be laser-focused on ending their losing skid against the Florida Gators this week, but the powers that be are always one step ahead, releasing the TV schedule for the Nov. 12 slate of games. That week the Aggies will go on the road for the final time in 2022, taking on the now Bryan Harsin-less Auburn Tigers (3-5, 1-4), and the game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and air on SEC Network.

This marks the third time in four weeks A&M has drawn this timeslot.