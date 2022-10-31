Aggies an early betting favorite vs. Florida

Texas A&M football (3-5) dropped another heartbreaker on Saturday, this time a 31-28 defeat at the hands of the Ole Miss Rebels. Despite that, Vegas still likes them to rebound this Saturday, as they are listed as a 3-point favorite* over the Florida Gators, a according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Gators began the season with what seemed like a statement win over a top 10 Utah team. But since then they have gone 3-4 with win (1-4 in SEC play), with losses to Kentucky, Tennessee, LSU and Georgia. Both teams are looking to stop a losing streak (2 for Florida, a miserable 4 for A&M).

Saturday’s game kicks off at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

