First Glance: Alabama Crimson Tide

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in SEC play after wins over Vanderbilt and Arkansas to begin conference play. Their dominance is inevitable and you just hope Nick Saban doesn’t find a way to out-scheme Father Time himself.
Texas A&M is 3-2 and 1-2 in SEC play after getting run out of Starkville 42-24.
Alabama leads the all-time series 11-3 and leads 8-2 since A&M joined the SEC, but the Aggies won last year so clearly we are the better team here.
Johnny Manziel’s “lightning in a bottle” game is the Aggies only win in Tuscaloosa.
Famous Alabama alumni include Ponzi scheme artist Bernie Madoff, author Harper Lee, Benjamin Russell (founder of Russell Athletic), College Gameday’s Rece Davis and actor Sela Ward.
What To Watch For:
A pulse: Not to be confused with The Pulse, we’re just looking for any sign of life from this A&M team after things unraveled in Starkville last weekend.
Backup QB battle? Max Johnson suffered a hand injury in the second half and it appears likely he will miss this game. Similarly, Alabama QB Bryce Young missed a good portion of the second half of last week’s game with a shoulder injury. The backup QBs are Haynes King for A&M and Jalen Milroe for Bama.
Jimbo vs. Saban references: Expect plenty of chatter on the broadcast about this summer’s war of words between the two head coaches.
Media Blitz:
Venue: Bryant Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, AL)
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
TV: CBS
Read the latest on the Tide on their SB Nation team site, Roll Bama Roll.
Weather:
Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain. High of 72, low of 42. Now that’s football weather.
