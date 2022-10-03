 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First Glance: Alabama Crimson Tide

(feigns optimism)

By Robert Behrens
Georgia Southern v Alabama Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

What You Need to Know:

  • The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in SEC play after wins over Vanderbilt and Arkansas to begin conference play. Their dominance is inevitable and you just hope Nick Saban doesn’t find a way to out-scheme Father Time himself.
  • Texas A&M is 3-2 and 1-2 in SEC play after getting run out of Starkville 42-24.

Betting Lines:

Historical Notes:

  • Alabama leads the all-time series 11-3 and leads 8-2 since A&M joined the SEC, but the Aggies won last year so clearly we are the better team here.
  • Johnny Manziel’s “lightning in a bottle” game is the Aggies only win in Tuscaloosa.
  • Famous Alabama alumni include Ponzi scheme artist Bernie Madoff, author Harper Lee, Benjamin Russell (founder of Russell Athletic), College Gameday’s Rece Davis and actor Sela Ward.

What To Watch For:

  • A pulse: Not to be confused with The Pulse, we’re just looking for any sign of life from this A&M team after things unraveled in Starkville last weekend.
  • Backup QB battle? Max Johnson suffered a hand injury in the second half and it appears likely he will miss this game. Similarly, Alabama QB Bryce Young missed a good portion of the second half of last week’s game with a shoulder injury. The backup QBs are Haynes King for A&M and Jalen Milroe for Bama.
  • Jimbo vs. Saban references: Expect plenty of chatter on the broadcast about this summer’s war of words between the two head coaches.

Media Blitz:

  • Venue: Bryant Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, AL)
  • Kickoff: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
  • TV: CBS
  • Read the latest on the Tide on their SB Nation team site, Roll Bama Roll.

Weather:

  • Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain. High of 72, low of 42. Now that’s football weather.

