REPORT: Freshman QB Conner Weigman expected to start for Texas A&M

Texas A&M fans have clamored to see five star true freshman QB Conner Weigman see some game action all season. That began as simply wanting to get him some reps in mop up duty, but as the disappointment of this season has unfolded, and injuries have mounted, that has turned into full on calls for him to be named the starter. It seems those fans will get their wish, as it seems Weigman will make the start at QB when the Aggies take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Coming out of high school, Weigman was rated as the No. 2 QB in the country and the No. 5 player in Texas. He saw his first game action last week against South Carolina, when an already banged up Haynes King injured his throwing shoulder in the fourth quarter. In that limited time, he completed 8 of 15 passes for 91 yards as well as 2 rushing yards. But just like King, Weigman was under constant pressure, often having to rush throws, and not even being able to get one off on the final Hail Mary attempt of the game. While Aggies are excited about what Weigman can do, the offensive line will likely continue to be a limiting factor no matter who is taking the snaps.

It’s unclear whether Weigman is starting only until King is healthy, or if he has been named the the starter for the remainder of the season. Given that the 2022 season is essentially a lost cause for any king of meaningful success, looking toward 2023 and getting Weigman more prepared makes a lot of sense, and if he plays well, his success could be a selling point both for signing future recruits as well as keeping current players in the program.