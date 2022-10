ALL CAPS PREVIEW-OLE MISS

“IF YOU LEARN TO USE IT RIGHT, THE ADVERSITY, IT WILL BUY YOU A TICKET TO A PLACE YOU COULDNT HAVE GONE ANY OTHER WAY” -UVA BASKETBALL COACH TONY BENNETT

DEAR AGGIE FOOTBALL PLAYERS

I AM THAT OLD GUY ON TWITTER WHO RTS YOUR STUFF AND AWKWARDLY USES SLANG LIKE LITTY AND FLAMES WHEN YOU DO SOMETHING WELL. YOU KNOW ME EVEN IF YOU DONT KNOW ME. I AM TALKING DIRECTLY TO YOU TODAY.

I BELIEVE IN THIS PROGRAM. I BELIEVE IN THIS TEAM. ABOVE ALL ELSE I BELIEVE IN THE GUYS ON THIS ROSTER BECAUSE PART OF FOLLOWING RECRUITING CLOSELY MEANS GIVING A DAMN ABOUT YOU FOR A LONG TIME.

WE ARE AT A FORK IN THE ROAD WITH THIS SEASON. IT’S 100% YOUR CHOICE AS TO WHERE WE GO FROM HERE. AND BASED ON WHAT I KNOW I AM CONFIDENT THAT YOU’RE GOING TO TAKE THE ROAD THAT INVOLVES HUSTLE FOCUS AND HITTING SOMEONE IN THE MOUTH. THAT ONRAMP TO THAT ROAD IS THIS SATURDAY NIGHT AGAINST OLE MISS.

THIS TEAM (MEANING YOU GUYS) IS TALENTED ENOUGH TO ACCOMPLISH GREAT THINGS. FORGET YOUTH. YOU GUYS HAVE GROWN UP THIS YEAR. AND YOUTH DOESNT MEAN SHIT. ULTIMATELY IT’S ABOUT BEING MORE TALENTED AND WANTING IT MORE THAN THE GUY ACROSS FROM YOU. IT’S FUNDAMENTALLY ABOUT MAKING THEIR ASSES QUIT.

I BELIEVE THAT YOU GUYS HAVE THE CAPACITY TO MAKE THE GUY ACROSS FROM YOU QUIT. I BELIEVE THAT WITH EVERY FIBER IN MY BEING.

FORGET THE LARGER STORIES AND FORGET THE SEASON PERSPECTIVES AND FORGET THIS GAME IN CONTEXT. NONE OF THAT SHIT MATTERS. WHAT MATTERS IS ONE PLAY AT A TIME. ONE DRIVE AT A TIME. ONE DAMN DECISION AT A TIME TO PLAY FOR THE GUYS NEXT TO YOU AND TO PLAY FOR THE PEOPLE WHO GOT YOU TO WHERE YOU ARE. YOUR FAMILY, FRIENDS, AND LOVED ONES. PLAY FOR SOMETHING BIGGER THAN THIS DAMN GAME.

IT’S TIME. IT’S TIME FOR YOU TO MAKE THE DAMN DECISION TO TAKE THIS SEASON WHERE YOU WANT IT TO GO.

I BELIEVE IN THIS TEAM. I BELIEVE IN EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU.

SOMETIMES WHEN YOU HAVE HARDSHIP, ADVERSITY OR WHATEVER AND THINGS JUST DONT GO YOUR WAY YOU JUST GOTTA SIT BACK AND SAY

FUCK IT. WE BALL.

IT’S TIME TO BALL

TIME TO

BEAT THE

EVERLIVING

EVERLOVING

COMPOUND

COMPLEX

FIGHTIN TEXAS AGGIE CLASS OF 2001 HELL OUTTA

ole miss