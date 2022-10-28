 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

#BTHOolemiss

By Robert Behrens
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Texas A&amp;M at Ole Miss Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas A&M Aggies (3-4, 1-4) vs. No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 3-1)

  • When: 6:39 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
  • Where: Kyle Field (College Station, TX) FINALLY!
  • Line*: Ole Miss -1.5; over/under 55 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
  • TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
  • Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (Cable or streaming login credentials required)
  • Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 191
  • Live Audio: 12th Man Mobile app
  • Live Stats: Click Here

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

