HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Texas A&M Aggies (3-4, 1-4) vs. No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 3-1)
- When: 6:39 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
- Where: Kyle Field (College Station, TX) FINALLY!
- Line*: Ole Miss -1.5; over/under 55 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
- TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
- Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (Cable or streaming login credentials required)
- Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 191
- Live Audio: 12th Man Mobile app
- Live Stats: Click Here
