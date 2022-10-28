The Link Farm: 10.28.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Power outage. Due to recent hate speech by Kanye West, Texas A&M has opted to move away from playing his song “Power” when the Aggies enter Kyle Field. I wrote an article about (mostly silly) potential replacement options and No. 2 actually turned out to be correct.

12th Man Productions’ feature-length documentary about the history of history of Texas A&M’s 12th Man tradition is now available online. Great work. A-maize-ing. The Aggie Corn Maze is once again open for business. A great family-friendly entertainment option if you’re in town for the game this weekend (it’s open on Friday and Sunday but not Saturday).

Happy Friday and #BTHOolemiss