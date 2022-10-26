10 unserious suggestions for a new Texas A&M entrance song

Kanye West has been dropped by Adidas and seemingly every other brand associated with him following his anti-Semitic comments made this past week. Naturally, Texas A&M fans have also questioned whether the Aggies should move away from using West’s song “Power” as a part of their team entrance at Kyle Field, which they’ve done since 2012.

With that in mind, I cobbled together the worst possible replacements I could think of.

10. “Running Out” (Matoma and Astrid S)

What it lacks in hype factor is makes up for in being literal.

9. The Aggie Song (The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas)

8. It’s time to go (Taylor Swift)

Read into this what you will.

7. The Intro to “The Pulse” (12th Man Productions)

Some synergy there. Plus we know the athletic department already has the rights to use it.

6. Symphony No. 8, Mvt. 4 (Anton Bruckner)

Not enough classical music in sports entrances, in my opinoin, and this one goes hard.

5. Death Con 3 (Kosha Dillz)

If you want to distance yourself from Ye, no better way than to go with this Kanye diss track from a Jewish rapper.

4. We Are Farmers (DJ Solo Remix)

Tell me this isn’t fire.

3. Running up that Hill (Kate Bush)

Certainly feels like this team is facing an uphill battle. And with the song’s resurgence thanks to its prominence in Stranger Things, this could be a popular choice with the youths.

2. Bonfire (Childish Gambino)

Look the lyrics are gonna irk a tone of folks. But this opens with a siren and a chant-able tune and is called “Bonfire.” It’s checking a lot of boxes.

1. Yackety Sax (Boots Randolph)

Tell me it doesn’t feel right.

