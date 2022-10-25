The Link Farm: 10.25.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Rep The Aggies. Texas A&M is unveiling an official NIL pop-up shop ahead of Texas A&M’s meeting with Ole Miss this Saturday. The pop-up shop will appear at other athletic events throughout the year.

Texas A&M is unveiling an official NIL pop-up shop ahead of Texas A&M’s meeting with Ole Miss this Saturday. The pop-up shop will appear at other athletic events throughout the year. Still undefeated in October. Texas A&M Soccer still has yet to lose a contest in October after tying with Missouri on Senior Day in Aggieland. The Aggies close out their regular season on Thursday with a trip to Gainesville to take on the Gators.

Texas A&M Soccer still has yet to lose a contest in October after tying with Missouri on Senior Day in Aggieland. The Aggies close out their regular season on Thursday with a trip to Gainesville to take on the Gators. Split with the Cats. Texas A&M Volleyball was able to stop their six-game skid by taking Saturday’s meeting with Kentucky in College Station. Unfortunately, the Aggies weren’t able to replicate that result on Sunday against the Wildcats and will head to South Carolina on Friday off of a loss.

Texas A&M Volleyball was able to stop their six-game skid by taking Saturday’s meeting with Kentucky in College Station. Unfortunately, the Aggies weren’t able to replicate that result on Sunday against the Wildcats and will head to South Carolina on Friday off of a loss. East Lake Cup. Texas A&M’s Women’s Golf Team is taking on No. 18 UCLA in the semi-finals. Tune in on the golf channel this afternoon or follow along with live stats at Golfstat.com.

Will Aggie Football halt their three-game losing streak this Saturday? One can only hope.