First Glance: Ole Miss Rebels

What You Need to Know:
- The Ole Miss Rebels are 7-1 overall and 3-1 in SEC play, losing their first game of the season 45-20 at LSU last Saturday.
- Texas A&M is 3-4 and 1-3 in SEC play and our pets’ heads are falling off.
Betting Lines:
- Ole Miss opened as a 2.5-point favorite and somehow that line hasn’t skyrocketed yet.
Historical Notes:
- A&M technically leads the all time series 9-2, with Ole Miss vacating wins in 2014 and 2016. Based on actual on-field results, A&M leads the series 9-4 all-time and 5-4 since joining the SEC.
- This is only the second time Ole Miss has visited Kyle Field in the Jimbo Fisher era, with the 2020 game canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
- Famous Ole Miss alumni include author William Faulkner, civil rights activist James Meredith, and a slew of Mannings and Tuohys.
What To Watch For:
- Should we even watch? Every A&M loss save for MSU has been extremely close, but this feels like a team on the verge of implosion. Against a very good Ole Miss offense (especially running the ball), this has the potential to get ugly.
- Lane Kiffin tweets. Kiffin was one of the most vocal opponents of the recruiting tactics taken by A&M last year. If the Rebels pull off another W, expect so elite trolling from his Twitter account.
Media Blitz:
- Venue: Kyle Field (College Station, TX), remember home games?
- Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
- TV: SEC Network
- Read the latest on the Rebels on their SB Nation team site, Red Cup Rebellion.
Weather:
- Partly cloudy with a 16% chance of rain. High of 68, low of 49. Dare I say...fall weather?
