Time, TV Network set for Texas A&M vs. Florida

Texas A&M first has to get past Ole Miss this Saturday, but next up on their schedule is another home game against the Florida Gators. But it looks like for the first time since Week 1, the Aggies draw the early timeslot, kicking off at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

A&M had played each of their past 11 games at either 2:30 p.m. or at night. But the Aggies are undefeated in early kickoffs this season, so that’s something right?