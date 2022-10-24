Aggies a slight underdog as they host Ole Miss

Texas A&M football (3-4) is still reeling from a program-questioning 30-24 loss at South Carolina, but there’s no rest for the weary, as they now come home for the first time since Sept. 17 to host the Ole Miss Rebels (7-1). Unsurprisingly, the Aggies are not favored, currently listed as a 2.5-point underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Rebels also suffered a tough road loss last week, falling 45-20 to LSU in Baton Rouge. Of course the difference is that Ole Miss was undefeated going into that game. While a win would certain calm the nerves of Aggie fans, it feels like to little too late to salvage a season that held such promise just two short months ago.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and airs on SEC Network.

