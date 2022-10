ALL CAPS PREVIEW-SOUTH CAROLINA

LISTEN

THIS HAS NOT BEEN AN EASY SEASON TO FOLLOW. THERE ARE SO MANY THINGS WE AS A COLLECTIVE FANBASE COULD DISAGREE ON. FROM QB PLAY TO FINAL PLAY AGAINST ALABAMA TO WHATEVER. SO MUCH DISSENSION

AND DISCONTENT.

BUT IF THERE’S ONE THING THAT CAN BRING US ALL TOGETHER...IT’S OUR BURNING HATRED FOR THOSE BASTARDS FROM SOUTH CAROLINA.

EVERY AGGIE HAS A POINT IN THEIR LIFE WHERE THEY REALIZE HOW MUCH THEY LOVE TEXAS A&M AND HOW MUCH THEY HATE THOSE BASTARD GAMECOCKS. AND ODDLY ENOUGH ALL OF US HAVE THAT SAME POINT WHICH WAS IN 2014 WHEN WE WERE BASICALLY TOLD WE HAD TO HATE THOSE BASTARDS. BUT WE WERE BORN WITH GAMECOCK HATING DNA. WE HATE EVERYTHING ABOUT THEM FROM THEIR SANDSTORM STADIUM SONG TO THEIR HEAD COACH WHO SEEMS LIKE A GENUINELY NICE PERSON.

HATE FLOWS THROUGH OUR BODY FOR THOSE SOUTH CAROLINIANS. IT IS INNATE TO WHO WE ARE.

THE BONHAM TROPHY IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING TO TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL. MUCH HAS BEEN MADE OF TIME JOHN SHARP GAVE JIMBO FISHER A BLANK CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY AND SAID HE’D FILL IN THE DATE LATER. WHAT WE DIDNT KNOW WAS THAT AFTER THAT MEETING JOHN SHARP TOOK JIMBO INTO HIS OFFICE AND SAID I WILL NOT DARE TO GIVE YOU A BLANK BONHAM TROPHY BECAUSE THAT IS SOMETHING THAT MUST BE EARNED THROUGH THE FIRES OF TRIAL OF BLOOD AND SWEAT. TO WHICH JIMBO NODDED SOLEMNLY AND SAID I WILL GIVE MY LIFE AND MY OFFENSIVE SCHEME WHICH I AM AS CONNECTED TO AS MY LIFE ITSELF TO BEAT THOSE BASTARD GAMECOCKS.

WITHIN EACH OF US THERE IS A BONHAM TROPHY THAT WE STRUGGLE TO WIN ON A DAILY BASIS. FOR SOME ITS BEING A GOOD PARENT. FOR OTHERS ITS BEING GOOD AT THEIR JOB. FOR THIS TEAM IT’S THE ACTUAL BONHAM TROPHY.

SO FOR ONE DAY LET’S PUT ASIDE OUR DISAGREEMENTS ABOUT AGGIE FOOTBALL. IT’S TIME TO FOCUS ON BEATING THOSE BASTARDS WHO DESPITE BEING 1000 MILES AWAY FROM US WITH NO REAL GEOGRAPHIC CONNECTION ARE OUR NEIGHBORS, OUR BROTHERS, AND OUR CO-WORKERS (EVERYTHING IS REMOTE THESE DAYS). THE OLD I-20 EAST RIVALRY AS THEY USED TO CALL IT. IT SEPARATES LOVED ONES AND UNITES A FANBASE.

THIS IS OUR GAME. THIS IS OUR TROPHY. THIS IS OUR MOMENT TO SHOW THAT WE ARE BETTER THAN THOSE BASTARD GAMECOCKS EVEN THOUGH LIKE THEY’RE NOT SO TERRIBLE IN REAL LIFE BUT EITHER WAY THE RIVALRY SAYS OTHERWISE SO TO HELL WITH THEM.

ITS TIME TO

BEAT THE

EVERLIVING

EVERLOVING

COMPOUND

COMPLEX

FIGHTIN TEXAS AGGIE HELL OUTTA

THOSE BASTARDS FROM

south carolina